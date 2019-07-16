Heat warnings in effect for much of the Maritimes on Tuesday

Heat warnings are in effect for several areas of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Tuesday, with humidex values expected to reach as high as 38 degrees.

According to Environment Canada, southwestern and central regions of Nova Scotia are expected to reach a high of 29 degrees, with humidex values near 35.

Heat warnings have also been issued in central and eastern regions of New Brunswick, with humidex values expected to sit around 35.

Daytime temperatures will be cooler along the coast where southwest winds blow onshore, according to the national weather forecaster.

The heat warnings have been issued for all of Tuesday and into Wednesday, with temperatures are expected to decrease into the evening.

To beat the heat, Environment Canada says you should drink plenty of water, even before feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place.

You should also watch for symptoms of heat illness, which include dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, or decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.