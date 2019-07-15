Two people dead after Manitoba rocked by heat wave

A provincial official in Manitoba says two people died over the weekend from causes related to a heat wave in the southern part of the province.

The spokesperson says the province is working with the chief medical examiner to confirm the causes of death, and to confirm any drug use.

The victims’ ages and places of residence were not provided.

RELATED: Mike’s Monday Outlook – Extreme heat will moderate, more rain on the way

Earlier Monday, a heat warning was issued for Winnipeg and other communities in southeastern Manitoba where humidex values were expected to reach as high as 38 C.

The warning was lifted by Monday evening.

Environment Canada says the temperature will drop Tuesday to 26 C.

WATCH: What you need to know about heat-related illness