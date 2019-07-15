Mike’s Monday Outlook: Extreme heat will moderate, more rain on the way

After a very hot and humid weekend, heat warnings were issued Monday for Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba.

The criteria for issuing these warnings has changed slightly in the last couple years with the criteria now being: “issued when 2 or more consecutive days of humidex values are expected to reach 38 or higher OR issued when 2 or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32°C or warmer and nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 16°C or warmer.”

These warnings had previously been issued for single days with extremely high temperatures or humidex values.

Humidex values peaked over 40 in Winnipeg on Sunday so the warnings could have been issued yesterday but either way, the warnings will be gone by Tuesday.

A cold front will move across southern Manitoba Monday which could spark more shower and thunderstorm activity in the late afternoon or early evening around southern Manitoba.

After some severe storms moved across southern Manitoba Monday morning, it is less likely severe weather returns. The front however, will help usher in some drier air and cool temperatures down closer to normal levels for this time of year.

Tuesday will be a more comfortable day with moderate temperatures and a lower humidex value but the drier weather will not last long. Wednesday looks like it will be damp as well but due to rain more than humidity.

Just a quick note on the rain since there’s been quite a bit already this month — while rainfall totals will vary from site to site, Winnipeg has already seen a full July’s worth of rain in half the month.

After so many dry months in a row, looks like we’re making up for lost time.

There was rain Monday morning as well which isn’t official yet but will likely end somewhere around the 5-7 mm range by the airport. Some sites in Winnipeg registered as much as 12 mm.