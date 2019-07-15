Power outage in Vernon affects hundreds

BC Hydro crews are investigating a power outage affecting nearly all of downtown Vernon.

We'll be responding to an outage affecting 2300 customers in #VernonBC. Latest info will be on our mobile site once crews arrive & assess: https://t.co/mdf4CqnjrM pic.twitter.com/AYwnT6mLHs — BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 15, 2019

The outage started just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday and has affected over 2,300 customers, both homes and businesses.

READ MORE: West Kelowna veterinarian saves turtle with fish hook stuck in throat

Areas south of 37 Avenue, north of Highway 6, west of Bodwell Road and east of 27 Avenue are without electricity and the outages are under investigation.