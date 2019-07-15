Power outage in Vernon affects hundreds
A A
BC Hydro crews are investigating a power outage affecting nearly all of downtown Vernon.
The outage started just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday and has affected over 2,300 customers, both homes and businesses.
READ MORE: West Kelowna veterinarian saves turtle with fish hook stuck in throat
Areas south of 37 Avenue, north of Highway 6, west of Bodwell Road and east of 27 Avenue are without electricity and the outages are under investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.