July 15, 2019 8:20 pm
Updated: July 15, 2019 8:23 pm

Power outage in Vernon affects hundreds

By Danny Seymour Global News

The outage started at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

BC Hydro crews are investigating a power outage affecting nearly all of downtown Vernon.

The outage started just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday and has affected over 2,300 customers, both homes and businesses.

Areas south of 37 Avenue, north of Highway 6, west of Bodwell Road and east of 27 Avenue are without electricity and the outages are under investigation.

