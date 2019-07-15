Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Aurora, police say

York Regional Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Aurora Monday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the George Street and Wellington Street West area, west of Yonge Street, at around 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for York Region Paramedics Services told Global News the woman didn’t have vital scenes at the scene and crews took her to a local hospital.

Officers said she was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Monday evening.

Investigators closed the immediate area to traffic in order to gather evidence.