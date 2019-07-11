Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Richmond Hill, police say

York Regional Police say a male pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Richmond Hill Thursday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue, just north of Highway 7, before 5:45 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News a work truck was backing up in a construction work site and it appears the pedestrian walked through a closed-off lane and was hit by the vehicle.

Officers said paramedics took the patient to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said since the incident happened at a work site, Ontario’s Ministry of Labour will be notified.