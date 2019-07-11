Traffic
July 11, 2019 7:59 pm
Updated: July 11, 2019 8:05 pm

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Richmond Hill, police say

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The collision happened during the evening rush hour on Thursday.

Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A A

York Regional Police say a male pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Richmond Hill Thursday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue, just north of Highway 7, before 5:45 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News a work truck was backing up in a construction work site and it appears the pedestrian walked through a closed-off lane and was hit by the vehicle.

Officers said paramedics took the patient to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said since the incident happened at a work site, Ontario’s Ministry of Labour will be notified.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill news
Richmond Hill pedestrian struck
Richmond Hill traffic
Yonge Street
Yonge Street and Garden Avenue
York Regional Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.