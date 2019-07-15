Fire department investigating Fredericton blaze
The Fredericton Fire Department says it is investigating a house fire that happened early Monday morning.
In a press release, the fire department says it responded to a call at 2:50 a.m. of a fire on Young Street.
The fire department says it took crews three hours to extinguish the fire.
According to the press release, one firefighter received a minor injury while attending to the call.
No one was in the house at the time of the blaze.
The fire department is currently working with the Fredericton City Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.
