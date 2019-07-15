Quebec removes 30 municipalities from its updated flood maps

The Quebec government has made changes to its new flood zone maps after rising floodwaters struck several parts of the province this spring.

After a series of consultations with municipalities and residents, the province announced on Monday it is taking 30 municipalities off its flood maps.

The new map for special intervention zones (ZIS), which was unveiled in June, initially put 813 municipalities and thousands of homes in flood zones.

Quebec’s Ministry for Municipal Affairs and Housing announced on Monday during a technical briefing that 783 municipalities are included in the revised flood zones. However, the province did not say which municipalities are no longer considered part of special intervention zones.

The City of Laval, on Montreal’s North Shore, commended the revisions. Mayor Marc Demers called the news “clear progress.”

“My discussions with Minister [Andrée] Laforest have borne fruit since the new decree is more in line with the reality of Laval,” he said. “Overall, the affected area has been reduced by 20 per cent.”

Earlier this month, several mayors in Montreal’s West Island spoke out against the new maps. Jim Beis, the mayor of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, said at the time that many areas that were included as special intervention zones had never been flooded or considered at risk.

The City of Beaconsfield also took issue with the province’s flood maps. Mayor Georges Bourelle asked the government to amend the draft to exclude his city “since no building in Beaconsfield was flooded in 2017 and 2019.”

Several Pointe-Claire properties that were included in the map were removed shortly after the province’s draft order was made public.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and Shakti Langlois-Ortega