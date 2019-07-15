Ottawa police investigating vehicle break-in spree in Westboro

Ottawa police say they are investigating after several vehicles were broken into in Westboro late Saturday night.

Residents of Tweedsmuir Avenue in the West Ottawa neighbourhood say they woke up Sunday morning to several of their cars damaged and rifled through. Broken windshields, windows were severely damaged and some of the vehicles were missing items.

Emma Bauregard lives on the street and says while sporadic break-ins have happened on that street in the past, it’s never been this extensive.

“This is a very unusual event for this neighbourhood and has neighbours very shocked,” said Bauregard.

According to Bauregard, one of the victims claims she saw three men in the area at the approximate time of the incident.

Ottawa police say as of Monday morning there have been 19 vehicles that have been reported to police as damaged. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have caught the acts on video to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.