Vernon Cruise-in revs up at Polson Park

Almost 400 classic cars and even more people came out to the annual Vernon Cruise-in (formerly the SunValley Cruise-in) on Sunday.

Today’s show was part of a weekend-long event that started on Friday.

“The reason we wanted to do a weekend event was to bring people from other parts of the world to this area,” said Marianne Selles, Vernon Cruise-in administrator.

“You come because there’s something to do every day.”

Sunday was the main car show which featured live music, lots of cars and a pin-up pageant.

On Saturday morning drivers got together to cruise the Okanagan’s back roads, which was followed by a drop-in car show in downtown Vernon.

Friday’s festivities included a screening of “Duce of Spades” for the nostalgia-fueled car film fans.