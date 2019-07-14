Video shows VPD use beanbag gun on man who allegedly climbed into Corvette, claimed it has his own

Video has emerged of a bizarre incident last month in which a man was arrested for allegedly climbing into a stranger’s Corvette and claiming it for his own.

According to Vancouver police, the situation shaped up just after 6 p.m. on June 30.

Police said the man had climbed into the convertible after its owner left the top down. When police arrived, they said the suspect told them the car now belonged to him.

In the video, police can be seen pointing what appear to be beanbag shotguns at the man, sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Corvette with his hands in the air.

“Open the door,” one officer can be heard saying. “Do you want to get shot again?” asks a second officer, repeating the question several times.

The man does not comply, and moments later the officer calls, “Beanbag!” before firing a round at the man in the car.

A group of officers can then be seen approaching the car, opening the door and pulling the man out, before handcuffing him on the ground.

At the time of the incident, police said a beanbag shotgun was used on the man’s legs to prompt him out of the vehicle.

Police said the 36-year-old Vancouver man was arrested and that officers would pursue charges of mischief.

Global News has requested an update from Vancouver police.