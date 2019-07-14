Road access restored to Chilcotin residents cut off by ‘1-in-200-year flood’

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) says road access to all properties affected by flooding in the Chilcotin last week has now been restored.

The district says the Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations along with contractors are still working on repairs to roads damaged by what the province described as a “one-in-200-year flood.”

It said remaining road repairs should be completed by the end of the week.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre downgraded a flood warning for the Chilcotin River on Saturday to a high streamflow advisory.

The area had received up to 100 millimetres of rain in under a week, leading to widespread flooding and causing numerous road washouts.

Despite the improvement, the extent of the damage from flooding remains unclear. The district had previously said about 120 properties may have been affected.

Floodwaters covered hundreds of kilometres, but the district said the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, Big Creek and Nemaiah Valley areas were the hardest hit.

Staff with the district’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) have conducted overflights of the flooded areas in recent days, and are visiting properties to assess damage.

“Currently, it appears that damage to residential homes is minimal, however there is significant impacts to outbuildings, hayfields, irrigation channels, land and fencing,” said the district in an update Sunday.

“At this time, it is still too early to tell the scope or magnitude of the damages as much of the land within the affected properties affected is still too wet or access is limited.”

The district says it will host a public meeting next Saturday, July 20, at the Big Creek Community Hall to begin planning for flood recovery.

Affected residents who need help are also encouraged to call the EOC’s public phone line at 1-866-759-4977.

