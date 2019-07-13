Water quality advisory rescinded for Vernon’s Kin Beach

A water quality advisory issued for Kin Beach last week has been removed, the City of Vernon announced on Friday.

On July 5, the city issued the advisory due to adverse weather and higher-than-allowable bacterial counts.

Signs were posted on the popular Okanagan Lake beach that swimming was not recommended at the time.

Now, though, the city says the beach area is open to the public and it is safe to once again swim in the area.

For more information about beach water quality from Interior Health, such as current beach samples, click here.