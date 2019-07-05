Water quality advisory issued for Kin Beach on Okanagan Lake; swimming not recommended

A water quality advisory has been issued for Kin Beach, with the City of Vernon attributing the notice to adverse weather conditions and higher-than-allowable bacterial counts.

The city says signs have been posted on the popular beach at Okanagan Lake advising that swimming is not recommended at this time.

“The water quality for the beach will continue to be monitored,” the city said in a press release, “and the public will be advised when it is safe to resume swimming in the area.”

According to Interior Health, “swimming advisories are issued if it is identified that the water is not suitable for recreational use. Users are advised to refrain from activities in which a person’s whole body and face are frequently immersed in the water (i.e. swimming).”

