Regina family says they’ve been without water for days due to water main break

A family has been without running water since the weekend, due to a water main break in Regina’s Highland Park neighbourhood.

Area resident Klym Mainland said he first noticed the leak at the intersection of Rae Street and 3rd Avenue North on Friday.

“We’ve been having a water issue here in the front of the street for the last four days of the road heaving and the water pouring out. Everything’s cracking and caving in. It’s looking like its going to be the next sinkhole,” Mainland said.

Watermain break at the intersection of Rae Street and 3rd Ave North. Water is flowing down at least one block. One neighbour says he’s been without water for the last 4 days because of the break. #yqr #yqrtraffic pic.twitter.com/4yG2CCQXlE — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) July 3, 2019

Mainland added he called the City of Regina earlier in the week, asking when repairs will be done, but didn’t get an answer.

He said his house is the only one on the street without running water.

In addition to worries about a sinkhole, Mainland said he is worried about his basement potentially flooding.

“My concern is that it’s going to start sinking down in front of my house more, it’s already starting to slope in the front here and my concern is with all these cars driving by that one of them is going to go crashing through the ground with a pocket of water underneath it,” Mainland said.

On Monday, an approximately 7.5 meter deep sinkhole opened up at the intersection of Elphinstone Street and Avonhurst Drive.

According to the city, sinkholes like that are very, very rare due to how water usually moves through Regina’s clay based soil.

The city told Global News they plan on fixing the break Thursday.