Road repair to begin when Chilcotin flood waters recede: Ministry of Transportation

The Ministry of Transportation says it is gearing up to repair flood-damaged roads in the Chilcotin area.

The Chilcotin River and a variety of tributaries have been inundated with about 100 millimetres of rain in less than a week, prompting what the province has called a “one-in-200-year flood event.”

That prompted the closure of half a dozen roads in the area around Big Creek, stranding at least 50 residents.

A spokeswperson for the Cariboo Regional District says about 20 ranchers have reported submerged hay fields and damage to outbuildings after the Chilcotin system burst its banks following heavy rains.

Emily Epp says the regional district and other agencies are taking part in a flyover of the region Wednesday in hopes of determining the extent of the flooding.

Epp said the district expects to hear from more property owners, because the flood-stricken region covers hundreds of kilometres and includes the community of Big Creek, the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation

and the Nemaiah Valley.

Interior Health has issued a water advisory for the area, telling residents to beware of flood contaminated water. It says anyone unsure about the safety of their water supply should drink bottled water.

The BC River Forecast Centre has maintained a flood warning for the Chilcotin River below Big Creek, and tributaries except for the Chilko River near Redstone and Big Creek above Groundhog Creek.

Those two tributaries have now been downgraded to high streamflow advisories.

The Ministry of Transportation says its own staff and a contractor continue to monitor water levels.

It says once water levels begin to recede, it will begin preparatory work on the roads, with actual repairs to begin once the areas have been deemed safe.

The Cariboo Regional District has activated its Emergency Operations Centre and is asking residents who are affected by the floods to call 1-866-759-4977.

According to the River Forecast Centre, another five millimetres of rain remains possible in the region on Wednesday, but river levels are expected to recede throughout the rest of the week.

Affected roads in the area include:

Witte Road, 65 kilometres south of Alexis Creek (repair work underway)

Farwell Canyon Road at the 54-kilometre mark

Taseko Lake Road at Stone Reserve

Sky Ranch Road at Farwell Canyon Road

Newton Whitewater at Siwash Bridge

Word Creek Road at Gaspard Bridge

With files from the Canadian Press.