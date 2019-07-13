2 men charged in connection with violent robbery attempt in Maple Ridge caught on dashcam

Two men are facing charges in connection with an alleged robbery attempt on a rural Maple Ridge property earlier this week.

News of the alleged crime first came to light on social media on Tuesday, where the alleged victim wrote of a terrifying encounter with three masked men and posted images from her dashcam video.

According to the post, which has since been deleted, the woman said she was at work alone on a 50-acre property in Maple Ridge on July 8.

The woman writes she was sitting in her car when “a young guy” approached her. She opened the car door to tell the man he was trespassing on private property and needed to leave.

“Then I see a guy with a covered face, approach me, and he tells me to get out of my car and get on the ground!” she wrote.

The second man, who the woman said had a rope in his hand, then told her to look in her rear view mirror.

“I look over my left shoulder, and at the back of the car there is a man all dressed in black, also with his face covered. He is holding what looks like an assault rifle.”

The woman writes she tried to get back in the car and call police, but the second man grabbed her phone. After a “tussle,” the woman got her phone back.

She then grabbed the rope and the man’s radio that he had dropped and threw them into her car. At one point, she says she punched the man in the face before finally taking off in the vehicle.

The photos, which have also been deleted from social media, show men with ski masks surrounding her vehicle. One of them appears to be holding a firearm.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed Thursday they were called to the 25600-block of 128 Avenue around 7 a.m., and recounted a similar series of events.

Three men were involved in the attempted robbery, police confirmed, while also confirming the victim managed to get away safely.

Police were able to review the dashcam video of the incident on July 9, which led them to arrest a suspect the next day.

On July 11, 36-year-old Allen Robert Miller appeared in court and was charged with one count each of robbery, disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, use of an imitation firearm, and breach of undertaking.

Court documents show the next day, 23-year-old Brendan Orlando Hatcher made his own court appearance, where he was charged with one count each of robbery and use of an imitation firearm.

Both men remain in custody, and are due to appear in court again on July 16.

The third suspect has yet to be apprehended.

As for the alleged victim, she wrote in her original post that she never imagined this ever happening to her.

“I will be okay! I AM A SURVIVOR!!!!” she writes.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or Crime Stoppers.