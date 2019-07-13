Country Thunder day 3: 11 people arrested, 75 traffic charges given out

During Craven, Sask.’s Country Thunder day three festivities, a total of 11 people were arrested, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. That brings the event’s total number of arrests to 24.

Three youths were charged with underage drinking and possessing alcohol, and one person was charged with impaired driving on Highway 20, RCMP said. Police also said they located and arrested a man who was wanted on several Criminal Code warrants originating out of Meadow Lake RCMP Detachment.

READ MORE: Ten people arrested 2nd night of Country Thunder

RCMP are advising the public to drink responsibly and remember to hydrate throughout the festival, especially into Saturday and Sunday as temperatures push upwards of 30 degrees. According to The Weather Network, it will feel like 35 degrees at some points throughout the day Saturday.

There were 44 calls for service from the RCMP from 7 a.m. Friday morning until the end of the night, bringing the total number of calls to 75 for the festival.

Of the 44 calls, there were “several liquor act-related offences,” according to RCMP.

There were also 75 traffic charges given out Friday and 122 warnings. RCMP said they are conducting enforcement not only on the Country Thunder grounds but also on roads and highways surrounding it.

SGI has shuttles to and from the event, and taxis are on hand at the festival.

READ MORE: Country Thunder looking to change what a music festival is with new attractions

The RCMP say they are “increasing their attention to minors who are consuming alcohol at the site.” They say a minor caught consuming alcohol could face a fine of $360.

If attendees require assistance, the following information will be vital when calling 310-RCMP:

Know the location. Be as specific as possible.

Be ready to provide contact information. Whether it is your cell phone or a friend’s, RCMP needs a number to contact a person back. Stay on the phone until police have all the information they need. As cell phone coverage is inconsistent, people who are able to make a call to police for assistance should not leave the area as officers may need to call them back.

Have a meetup location (if necessary). Meeting by the main stage doesn’t work — try to find a different location that isn’t so busy.

Provide as many details as possible. The more information, the better.

People who are looking for friends can call the Lumsden RCMP detachment at 306-731-4270. People can then press 2, leave a message, and someone will respond when they are able.

RCMP advise that social media is not an appropriate place to submit complaints or information and that people should use 310-RCMP.

Craven is about 40 kilometres northwest of Regina.

taylor.braat@globalnews.ca

Follow @TaylorbeYQR