City of Langley
July 13, 2019 1:09 pm
Updated: July 13, 2019 1:23 pm

Langley stabbing sends one man to hospital

By Reporter  CKNW

Police say details of possible suspects or a motive are unknown.

Global News
A A

An early morning stabbing in Langley has sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Langley RCMP say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 20200 block of 56 Avenue.

READ MORE: Police investigating stabbing in Langley bar parking lot

An ambulance responded to the call and found a 32-year-old-man who had appeared to have suffered a stab wound.

Police say it’s early in the investigation and details of a suspect or suspects, or a motive remain unknown.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Langley
Langley
Langley crime
Langley man injured in stabbing
Langley man stabbed
Langley RCMP
Langley stabbing

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.