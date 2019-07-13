Langley stabbing sends one man to hospital

An early morning stabbing in Langley has sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Langley RCMP say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 20200 block of 56 Avenue.

An ambulance responded to the call and found a 32-year-old-man who had appeared to have suffered a stab wound.

Police say it’s early in the investigation and details of a suspect or suspects, or a motive remain unknown.