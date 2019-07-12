Tornado warnings ended in the areas of Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, and Coronach
Tornado warnings were issued by Environment Canada Friday afternoon at 4:28 p.m. CT for the rural municipality (RM) of Poplar Valley, including Rockglen and Fife Lake.
At 4:36, the RM of Hart Butte including Coronach was included in the tornado warning.
As of 5:14 p.m., the warnings had ended.
People in the areas were asked to “be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”
As of 5:14 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for:
- RM of Happy Valley including Big Beaver
- RM of Hart Butte including Coronach
As of 5:27 p.m., they had been ended by Environment Canada.
Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail, and heavy rain.”
A thunderstorm between Big Beaver and Regway was moving southeast at 40 kilometres per hour.
People in those areas were asked to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
To report severe weather, send an email to SKstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.
