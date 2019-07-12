Tornado warnings were issued by Environment Canada Friday afternoon at 4:28 p.m. for the R.M. of Poplar Valley including Rockglen and Fife Lake.

At 4:36, the R.M. of Hart Butte including Coronach was included in the tornado warning.

People in this area are asked to “be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”

READ MORE: Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the areas of Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach

As of 4:21 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for:

R.M. of Happy Valley including Big Beaver

R.M. of Surprise Valley including Minton and Regway

Environment Canada said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail, and heavy rain.”

The thunderstorm is between Big Beaver and Regway and is moving southeast at 40 km/h.

Residents in these areas are asked to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to SKstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.

taylor.braat@globalnews.ca

Follow @TaylorbeYQR