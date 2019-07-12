London police issue arrest warrant for North York man wanted in vehicle, licence plate thefts

London police are on the lookout for a 20-year-old North York, Ont. man, wanted in a series of incidents last week including the theft of a Mercedes in Durham Region and the theft of licence plates from a vehicle in London.

It began on July 6, police said Friday, when a white 2018 Mercedes was reported stolen in a Durham Region break and enter. The same day, London police say they received a call from a Kipps Lane resident in northeast London that his licence plates had been stolen off his vehicle.

The following afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., police said officers were dispatched to a residence near Ardsley Crescent and Aldersbrook Road in northwest London for a weapons call.

At the address, police say they observed a man exiting a white Mercedes. The man allegedly identified himself falsely to police, and fled on foot as officers were speaking with others at the scene, police said.

Subsequent investigation found the vehicle, and the licence plates on it, were the ones that had been reported stolen the previous day, police said.

The accused, Romaine Sam, 20, of North York, is being sought on charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, and three counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

He’s described as a Black male, six-to-six-foot-three, with a thin build, brown eyes, and short black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or information about the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers.

