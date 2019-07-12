Body found in the water near îles de Boucherville, police say

A body has been found in the water around the îles de Boucherville on Friday.

The body was spotted around 11 a.m. by someone on a kayak, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville. Authorities have yet to confirm the age or sex of the body, which was sent to be autopsied.

The SQ could not confirm whether the body is of the man who went missing in the Saint Lawrence River on Monday, who has yet to be found.

The man went missing when a small boat with two men aboard capsized. One of the men was rescued and the other is still missing.

The man who was rescued was wearing a life jacket, said Patricia Traversy, spokesperson for the Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine fire department. He suffered hypothermia and was taken to the Anna-Laberge Hospital in Châteauguay. The man who is still missing was not wearing a life jacket.

Traversy said the boat capsized in an area of the river where there are strong currents.

— With files from The Canadian Press

