Hamilton Tiger-Cats aim to vanquish 8-year jinx vs. Calgary Stampeders

On Sept. 25, 2011, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats throttled the Calgary Stampeders 55-36 in the CFL’s Touchdown Atlantic game in Moncton, N.B.

That was the last time Hamilton beat Calgary. In the seven seasons since 2011, the Ticats have been on the short end of 14 consecutive games against the Stamps — 15 when you include the Grey Cup championship in 2014.

The Cats will have another opportunity Saturday night when they host Calgary at Tim Hortons Field.

It’s the second-longest losing streak against another opponent in CFL history, behind only the 21 straight wins the Saskatchewan Roughriders recorded over the B.C. Lions from 1965 to 1972.

Calgary’s average margin of victory in those 15 games is 11.8 points. Remove Hamilton’s embarrassing 60-1 defeat in 2017 at the hands of the western powerhouse and the average margin of victory dips to 8.5.

The Cats have come close to ending the Canadian Football League’s longest current drought on several occasions. Six of the last 15 games have been decided by four points or less, including Calgary’s 24-23 squeaker at Tim Hortons Field on June 26, 2015.

Hamilton (3-1) is looking to rebound after losing their first game of the season last week in Montreal, 36-29. The Ticats’ defence was scorched on the ground as Alouettes running back William Stanback rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

Saturday’s game will mark the first time Ticats defensive end Ja’Gared Davis will face his former team, and the same goes for Stamps defensive back Courtney Stephen.

After starting their season with a loss, Calgary (2-1) has won back-to-back games despite losing star QB Bo Levi Mitchell to injury. Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle has completed 28 of 31 pass attempts for 355 yards and three TDs.

Stephen, who spent his first six seasons in Hamilton, will play in his 100th CFL game Saturday night. Ticats centre Mike Filer will suit up for game No. 99.