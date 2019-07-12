New Brunswick government committee sets hearing dates on vaccination, industry taxation issues

New Brunswickers are being asked to comment on a pair of high-profile issues set to go before a government committee later this summer.

The standing committee on law amendments is reviewing Bill 39, which would remove non-medical exemptions for mandatory immunization requirements for public school and licenced early learning and child care facilities. Motion 31 deals with tax exemptions or benefits that apply to heavy industry.

The hearings will be held at the legislative assembly in Fredericton.

Bill 39 will be reviewed August 27 to August 29 while Motion 31 is scheduled to be heard September 4 to September 6.

The mandatory immunization bill, if passed, would prevent students without proper proof of immunization from attending public school.

Exceptions would be made for children with medical exemptions. This follows an outbreak of measles in the southern part of the province.

A total of 12 people were infected, with the majority connected to Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, NB, a suburb of Saint John.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy, who sponsored the bill, spoke out on the issue to Global News earlier. He said for every day of delay more people could get sick.

“If you have lower vaccination rates, this is your reality,” said Cardy.

“You’ll see [diseases] that we thought were dead and extinguished coming back and killing our kids, killing our adults and killing our vulnerable seniors.”

On Monday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, declared the outbreak officially over.

Motion 31 is expected to hear from both experts and stakeholders with the committee to make recommendations on whether property tax exemptions or benefits that apply to heavy industry should be reduced or eliminated.

Saint John Harbour Liberal MLA Gerry Lowe, a former Saint John councillor, introduced the motion. which was also supported by the People’s Alliance and Green Party.

Lowe hopes the hearing will lead to positive economic results, especially for Saint John, which has a heavy industrial presence.

” I don’t think there’s certain places…you know, don’t pay their fair share of taxes compared to the same output in other provinces across the country,” said Lowe.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to have it out once and for all.”

Justice Minister and Attorney General Andrea Anderson-Mason, who chairs the committee, is hoping to hear from all sectors impacted by the issue.

“I encourage representatives of heavy industry and municipalities, taxation experts and other stakeholders in our province to provide us with input on the current taxation and assessment system as it relates to heavy industry,” said Anderson-Mason.

Individuals or organizations looking to present to the committee have until August 7th to notify the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick. Those not appearing in person can submit a written brief by September 6.