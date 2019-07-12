2 mothers, child charged after allegedly shoplifting at Pickering Loblaws: police

Durham Regional Police say officers have charged two women and a child in connection with a shoplifting investigation at a Pickering Loblaws.

Police said officers were called to the Loblaws Superstore on Liverpool Road Monday evening for reports of a theft in progress.

In a news release Friday, police allege two mothers and their three children — between the ages of eight and 12 years old — were seen leaving the store with a cart full of items without paying.

Police said the property was valued at around $1200.

Investigators said once officers arrived on scene, they located the suspects, but the women and a child allegedly fled the area on foot.

Officers were able to catch up with them and they were arrested, police said.

A 30-year-old woman, 40-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old girl, all from Toronto, have been charged with theft under $5000 and possession of stolen property under $5000.

They were released on a promise to appear.