Environment
July 12, 2019 12:04 pm

City of Brandon stops recycling a certain type of plastic

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Brandon will stop collecting this type of plastic through their recycling program and will instead ask residents to toss it with their garbage.

Brandon will stop collecting this type of plastic through their recycling program and will instead ask residents to toss it with their garbage.

City of Brandon
A A

The City of Brandon is asking residents to avoid recycling a commonly used plastic.

Officials say they’ll no longer accept “#1” plastic food containers.

Story continues below

“The Saskatchewan-based company that markets Brandon’s recyclables will no longer accept #1 plastic food containers from its customers and there is no capacity at the City of Brandon’s Materials Recovery Facility to stockpile this plastic product,” the city said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: Is Canada’s recycling industry broken?

The specific plastic food containers are mostly used for fresh produce and pre-made meals.

The City notes the change doesn’t apply to #1 plastic beverage containers as they are still accepted material within the City of Brandon’s recycling diversion program.

Residents are asked to toss the containers in with their garbage.

WATCH: Winnipeg companies find creative ways to use recycled materials

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brandon
Brandon Manitoba
Garbage
Recycle
Recycling
Sanitation
Waste

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.