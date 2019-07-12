City of Brandon stops recycling a certain type of plastic

The City of Brandon is asking residents to avoid recycling a commonly used plastic.

Officials say they’ll no longer accept “#1” plastic food containers.

“The Saskatchewan-based company that markets Brandon’s recyclables will no longer accept #1 plastic food containers from its customers and there is no capacity at the City of Brandon’s Materials Recovery Facility to stockpile this plastic product,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The specific plastic food containers are mostly used for fresh produce and pre-made meals.

The City notes the change doesn’t apply to #1 plastic beverage containers as they are still accepted material within the City of Brandon’s recycling diversion program.

Residents are asked to toss the containers in with their garbage.

