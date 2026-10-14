First Nation in N.S. launches joint venture using sea water to produce jet fuel

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The Eskasoni First Nation is launching a joint venture with a Nova Scotia clean technology startup that is planning to use an element in sea water to produce rocket fuel.

The First Nation in Cape Breton is partnering with Sydney, N.S.,-based Aeon Blue to create eFuels Mi’kmaq Limited.

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The plan is to use a technology called saltwater electrochemistry to split hydrogen from sea water, while at the same time capturing carbon dioxide from the air.

The firm says it can then combine the hydrogen and CO2 to create low-cost fuels for the aviation and rocket sectors.

Eskasoni is putting $1.5 million into the $4-million project and will have a majority ownership stake.

Chief Leroy Denny says the venture, which is now at the pilot stage, is expected to create about 80 jobs and give community members opportunities in engineering and management.

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“We believe that economic development and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand,” said Denny.