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Economy

First Nation in N.S. launches joint venture using sea water to produce jet fuel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2026 2:08 pm
1 min read
Eskasoni First Nation Councillor Bertram Bernard and Aeon Blue CEO Lark Meadow sign a joint venture agreement in Eskasoni, N.S. on Thursday Oct. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Aeon Blue-Steve Wadden (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Eskasoni First Nation Councillor Bertram Bernard and Aeon Blue CEO Lark Meadow sign a joint venture agreement in Eskasoni, N.S. on Thursday Oct. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Aeon Blue-Steve Wadden (Mandatory Credit). DS
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The Eskasoni First Nation is launching a joint venture with a Nova Scotia clean technology startup that is planning to use an element in sea water to produce rocket fuel.

The First Nation in Cape Breton is partnering with Sydney, N.S.,-based Aeon Blue to create eFuels Mi’kmaq Limited.

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The plan is to use a technology called saltwater electrochemistry to split hydrogen from sea water, while at the same time capturing carbon dioxide from the air.

The firm says it can then combine the hydrogen and CO2 to create low-cost fuels for the aviation and rocket sectors.

Eskasoni is putting $1.5 million into the $4-million project and will have a majority ownership stake.

Chief Leroy Denny says the venture, which is now at the pilot stage, is expected to create about 80 jobs and give community members opportunities in engineering and management.

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“We believe that economic development and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand,” said Denny.

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