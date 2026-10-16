Environment Canada issues overnight frost advisory for Toronto

Some cold weather is arriving for Toronto as Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory.
The weather agency issued a yellow alert Friday morning and said “freezing temperatures are expected tonight into Saturday morning.” A “yellow” advisory indicates “moderate, short-term” impacts, according to the Environment Canada website.
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Temperatures are expected to fall near or slightly below the freezing mark overnight into Saturday morning. It will particularly affect areas north of Highway 401, the national agency said. Areas closer to Lake Ontario should be a few degrees warmer.
Environment Canada also said damage to trees, plants and crops is possible. It advises taking preventative measures to protect plants, trees and crops that are sensitive to cold weather.
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