Baconfest returns to Lucan for sixth year

An event the town’s mayor describes as “a day full of bacon and bikes” is returning to Lucan on Saturday.

The sixth edition of Baconfest is ready to sizzle on Main Street with an outpouring of love for all things pig-related.

“The first year we hosted probably 1,200,” said Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, mayor of Lucan-Biddulph.

“[Now] Main Street is completely shut down, is only open for pedestrians and motorcycles, and the whole town’s involved.”

The free event returns following a devastating loss for one of Baconfest’s major sponsors.

A massive blaze at Hog Town Cycles left the Main Street business with damage pegged at $1.4 million.

“It’s a setback… but they’ve really risen to the occasion,” said Burghardt-Jesson, adding that Hog Town owners Mike Koricina and Teresa Burns will still host a portion of Baconfest 2019.

“I suspect that a number of their customers, past and present, will be out to support them.”

The mayor says the town is planning for about 30,000 guests, the same number drawn during last year’s bacon festivities.

The full-day event will begin at 8 a.m. with a Baconfest breakfast bike run. Opening ceremonies take place on Main Street at 10 a.m., where the festival will hold a blessing of the bikes.

A closing concert presented by Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s sister station Country 104 kicks off at 6 p.m. Acts include Eric Ethridge, East Adelaide, Buck Twenty and River Junction Band.

Full details can be found on Baconfest’s website.