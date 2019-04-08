Hogtown Cycles in Lucan devastated by Sunday morning blaze

A popular used motorcycle shop in Lucan is a “total loss” after a massive fire devastated the Main Street business.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at Hogtown Cycles around 6:45 Sunday morning, and had a crowd of onlookers — including Lucan-Biddulph mayor Cathy Burghardt-Jesson — as they fought against the flames.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Burghardt-Jesson. “The fire department has to be commended for containing it the way they did, there’s so many old buildings on that Main Street. If the wind had gone a certain way, who knows what would have happened.”

Lucan-Biddulph Fire Chief Ron De Brouwer says nobody was hurt in the blaze, and it isn’t considered suspicious.

READ MORE: Blaze at home north of downtown London causes significant damage

A damage estimate hasn’t been pegged down yet, in part because the value of around 50 bikes inside the store still has to be determined, but De Brouwer expects it’ll be “well over” a million dollars.

“We were able to contain it and stop it from spreading anywhere, but it was a steel roof on the structure and a heavy loft inside, it was all full of flames. It was a total loss for the building,” he said. Their prime concern, because of windy conditions, was preventing the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Fire departments from Granton and Ailsa Craig were called in to help out.

Formerly a hardware store, the building on Main Street has been home to a number of different businesses said Burghardt-Jesson. Hogtown Cycles has been in business for about seven years, and is owned by Mike Koricina and his wife Teresa Burns.

“The only words I can use to describe how they’re feeling is shock and devastated, nobody expects to get that call…. it was just total devastation for them,” said Burghardt-Jesson.