NHL action comes to Lucan Tuesday night

Lucan Arena is set to play host to some NHL hockey to cap off the town’s Hockeyville festivities on Tuesday night.

Lucan came out on top to be named Kraft Hockeyville for 2018, earning the right to host a pre-season game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators.

Lucan received $250,000 in arena upgrades and Lucan Minor Hockey received $10,000 in equipment from the National Hockey League Players Association.

Lucan-Biddulph Mayor Cathy Burghardt-Jesson says Hockeyville will leave a lasting mark on the community.

“It has been incredible watching this thing unfold, watching our arena transform, and again building the excitement.”

Part of the funding from the contest was already used to get the arena to get it NHL-ready.

The Maple Leafs announced Monday that former London Knights Mitch Marner, Nazim Kadri and John Tavares are all expected to be in the lineup.

Tickets to the game were free, although, with the high demand, the township held a raffle to distribute them.