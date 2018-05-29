Upgrades coming to Lucan arena ahead of Hockeyville exhibition game

Lucan’s Hockeyville committee is confirming that they will be hosting the Battle of Ontario in September.

There were some concerns that the game would have to be played elsewhere after the NHL and NHL Players Association expressed issues over player safety.

Lucan-Biddulph Mayor Cathy Burghardt-Jesson says they are making necessary upgrades to the rink during the summer to ensure the exhibition game will be played in the community.

“In partnership with Hockveyille partners, we will be replacing the boards and the glass in the bowl, which was part of our plan for our major renovation,” said Burghardt-Jesson.

“We’re just going to move that up in the planning so that the game can be held in Lucan.”

Although nothing has been finalized, there are plans for a community-wide celebration in the days leading up to the game.

“We are looking at having a whole winning weekend of celebrations. In all likelihood we will have kickoff celebrations starting on the Friday and hockey-related events running on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Burghardt-Jesson.

Tickets for the Sept. 18 game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be free and Burghardt-Jesson says they want to pack the arena with as many people from the community as possible.

“There is a distribution method that we’re working out. We’ve talked to other centres that have been Hockeyville and we’re kind of developing our own made-in-Lucan plan that will ensure the majority of the tickets remain with Lucan residents,’ she said.

“We really want the arena to be filled with as many kids as possible.”

As part of being named Hockeyville, the town receives $250,000 in arena upgrades, and Lucan Minor Hockey will also receive $10,000 in equipment.