Edmonton music sensations The Melisizwe Brothers take time to give back to young artists this summer

The Melisizwe Brothers have been on fire lately.

Their winning mentality has landed them on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, America’s Got Talent and Showtime at the Apollo.

Frequent trips to Los Angeles, New York and Brazil to work with musical heavy-hitters have helped develop their talents.

“We’re always trying to take what we learn and give it to people as well,” said the band’s eldest brother, Marc James. “We believe that if you can share what you know, it’s better to do that than to keep it to yourself.”

So the trio is determined to give back, much in the same way as supporters like Ellen DeGeneres have done for them. Instead of just focusing on their music this summer, they’ve taken time to help other young musicians succeed with the Gold Mind Summer Intensive.

“Camp has just been an awesome experience… getting to teach other kids about music and inspiring them to give their gift and share their gift with other people,” said youngest brother Zachary James.

The brothers coached camp attendees all week on vocals, instrumentals and stage presence, preparing pupils for a showcase happening Thursday night at The Foundry Room.

“Of course we want them to improve in their musical level, but also in their mindset level,” said middle brother Seth James. “So they can see the stage differently.”

An acoustic jam that is open to the public will finish off the camp on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Foundry Room.

The Melisizwe Brothers will spend the rest of their summer preparing for their first full-length feature performance in Edmonton on Nov. 11 at the Jubilee Auditorium.