Edmonton’s Melisizwe Brothers to perform New Year’s Eve in Times Square

A trio of brothers from Edmonton will be ending 2017 on a high note – performing at Times Square in New York City on New Year’s Eve.

The Melisizwe Brothers – Zacary James, Seth James and Marc James – won the honour after winning Showtime at the Apollo Christmas, hosted by Steve Harvey, which aired Thursday night.

The brothers sang “O Holy Night” as part of the competition.

“Being on the Apollo – [it] was such an appreciation to be there. Meeting Steve Harvey and all the other contestants. We’d love to go back there to perform again,” said Zacary.

The trio will be performing a Christmas concert on Dec. 23 at the Foundry Room in Edmonton. Then, they head to the Big Apple for the big performance.

“Performing in New York is going to be awesome,” said Marc. “I can’t wait to be there with my brothers and for New Year’s Eve.”

“This is just going to be probably so big. I just can’t wait.”

The brothers were on the 630CHED Morning News Friday, Dec. 15. Take a listen:

The brothers shot to fame after they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last December. The boys were contacted by the talk show after a video of them singing “I’ll Be There” went viral on Facebook.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Melisizwe Brothers return home after appearance on ‘Ellen’

With a background in classical music, the boys also have a passion for Motown, studying music by Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

READ MORE: Edmonton brothers wow on ‘Ellen’ with their rendition of ‘I’ll be There’ by The Jackson 5

The boys got their start taking classes at the Leduc School of Music.

-with files from Caley Ramsay