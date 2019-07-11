Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill on active roster, but will be game-time decision

All signs pointed to linebacker Adam Bighill missing a second straight game with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but not so fast.

The Bombers leader on defence has been moved back onto the active roster, and it’ll be a game-time decision whether or not he dresses Friday night against the still-winless Toronto Argonauts.

“I’m still preparing to play a game, and make sure my mind’s right,” Bighill said after Thursday’s walk-through at IG Field.

“Obviously I didn’t practice yesterday or throughout last week. I’m just making sure that for a game-time decision tomorrow – I feel good and be able to come out and play.”

Last week, Bighill missed his first game since the 2014 season as the Bombers defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the nation’s capital.

He hasn’t practiced in more than a week, but head coach Mike O’Shea said the plan is for Bighill to play on Friday.

“Guys with this much experience – I don’t know that they need to practice,” O’Shea said.

“They know what they’re doing. They’re attending the meetings. They’re still running their part of the meeting, taking their leadership role so that they don’t miss a beat when they do get out there.”

Considering the Bombers are heavy favourites, and playing a team that’s 0-3, it still wouldn’t be a surprise if they opted to rest him for one more week.

“I understand if he says, ‘hey I feel comfortable with you just not playing,'” Bighill said. “I guess I do understand that. So I prepare like I’m going to play, and even though I haven’t practiced, I’ve gone through a rehab protocol and I’ve been leveling up through that.

“I feel comfortable I can do everything I want to do, it’s just… am I going to get a green light? A lot depends how I kinda feel tomorrow too.”

Bighill is one of two lineup changes for the Bombers this week. He’s taking the roster spot of offensive lineman Jamar McGloster. Receiver Chris Matthews has been placed on the one-game injured list with Kenny Lawler set to start at slotback in his absence.

The Bombers take on the Argos in their week five match-up starting at 7:30 at IG Field.

