Ed Tait’s ‘Five Things’ for Friday night’s Blue Bomber vs Argo game

It’s a battle of the undefeated versus an opponent looking to “get off the schneid” when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Toronto Argonauts in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday Night at IG Field.

And in addition to the present, the past has also not been on the visitors’ side as the Boatmen have not won in the ‘Peg since 2015 – losing by scores of 46-29, 33-25, and 40-14 during that three season stretch.

The Blue and Gold are also looking to improve to 4-0 for the first time in 16 years, and ironically it was the Argos who handed the Bombers their first loss of that 2003 season. The 680 CJOB Broadcast Crew of Bob Irving, Doug Brown, Ed Tait, Greg Mackling and Christian Aumell will have more on the pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m. from the tailgate area of IG Field.

The unbeaten Blue Bombers meet the winless Argonauts at IG FIeld in the first Friday night regular-season home game. The Bombers haven’t started a season 3-0 since 2014, by the way, and they are the only team in the Canadian Football League with an unblemished record. Bomber fans who attend Friday’s game will be able to enjoy the latest band in the Concert Series showcasing local acts. This week Bullrider — a five-piece rock band from Winnipeg — will perform at both the Blue & Gold Stage in the tailgate area and at halftime. The Bombers defence is in the midst of a historic run, having not allowed an offensive touchdown against since the third quarter of the Week 1 over the B.C. Lions. That’s two straight games without surrendering an offensive score — a first since July of 2005 and tying a club record dating back to 1950. Winnipeg’s defence has now defended a whopping 34 consecutive offensive possessions without giving up a TD. The Bombers offence shouldn’t be overlooked here, either. Winnipeg’s attack — which led the CFL in scoring last season — is currently second with an average of 30 points per game. Only Hamilton, which scored 64 points in a win over Toronto a couple of weeks ago, has averaged more so far this season. Their average is 34.8 points per game. Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols is tied for the CFL lead with seven touchdown passes and has the highest-QB rating among pivots who have started more than one game. Nichols exited last week’s win over Ottawa in the third quarter following a nasty collision and after posting some superb numbers — he was 16 of 20 passing for 262 yards — but has been practising all week and will be good to go against the Argos. This week’s opponent — the Argos — are in the midst of a horrendous streak. The club is on a five game winless streak that dates back to last season and has lost 12 of its last 13 games.

Next: The Bombers are in the midst of a five-game run against East Division teams and are home against next Friday, July 19th vs. the Ottawa RedBlacks.

