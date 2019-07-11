B.C.’s top court throws out Victoria’s plastic bag ban, says city needs provincial green light

B.C.’s top court has thrown out a Victoria bylaw banning single-use plastic bags at shops.

In reasons for judgment released on Thursday, the B.C. Court of Appeal found that the city bylaw’s main purpose was to protect the environment, rather than regulate businesses.

As such, the court found that the bylaw requires provincial approval under the Community Charter — the provincial law that functions as a constitution for municipalities.

The three-judge panel unanimously ruled that without that approval, the bylaw is not valid.

“While the city’s intentions in passing the Bylaw were no doubt reasonable, we must give effect to the clear instructions of s. 9(3) [of the Community Charter] requiring the Minister’s approval,” wrote Justice Mary Newbury.

In the wake of the ruling, the City of Victoria is vowing to “find another way” to eliminate plastic bags.

“We will review the decision and will consider all our options. We believe it is fundamentally within the jurisdiction of cities to regulate unsustainable business practices,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a media release.

“The court decision doesn’t undermine the soundness of the bylaw itself, it only deals with the process required for its adoption.”

Global News has requested comment from the Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Municipal Affairs in response to the decision.

Victoria voted to implement the ban in January 2018, with the law taking effect last July.

Under the bylaw, stores were required to shift to paper or reusable cloth bags.

Retailers were initially required to charge a 15 cent fee for paper bags and $1 for reusable bags — which climbed to 25 cents and $2, respectively, on Jan. 1 of this year.

In June, 2018, the B.C. Supreme Court upheld Victoria’s bylaw in the face of a challenge by the Canadian Plastic Bag Association.

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruling comes just as the City of Vancouver begins surveying the public on whether it should implement its own single-use bag ban.

The city said it would model such a ban on Victoria’s bylaw.