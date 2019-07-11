Police asking for dashcam footage from Kitchener area where 4-year-old was sexually assaulted

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a plea for dashcam footage in connection to an incident last weekend where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Kitchener apartment building.

They are asking anyone who was in the vicinity of Belmont Avenue and Karn Street in Kitchener between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. last Saturday to give them a call at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said the girl was playing in the common area of an apartment building on Brybeck Crescent at around 8 p.m. when she was reportedly approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is being described as a white man, around five-feet-ten to six-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball hat and grey striped t-shirt.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of the man they are looking to speak with in connection with the case.

Police have still not said if there is any connection between the incident and two similar incidents which occurred in the region in 2013 and 2017.

In each case, a girl was sexually assaulted at apartment buildings on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener and Barrie Street in Waterloo.