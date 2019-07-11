Halifax RCMP charge two people in connection with home invasion
Nova Scotia’s RCMP have charged two people in connection with a home invasion.
Police say that the home invasion happened overnight on Lemmon Hill Road between June 19 and 20.
RCMP say that a victim was woken up by a man that had broken into his home. Police say the victim was told by the man, who was reportedly armed with a knife, to give him his truck.
The victim then agreed to drive the man and a woman who was waiting outside to an area in Dartmouth.
Halifax RCMP says the victim managed to get out of the truck while they were in Colchester County.
Police say the victim tried to escape and a struggle ensued. The man and woman took the keys and left with the truck.
RCMP say that they found the victim who was then transported by Emergency Health Services with life-threatening injuries.
Police say that the truck was later spotted at a service station in Sackville, New Brunswick.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested Nicolas Steven Alcorn, a 30-year-old man from Dartmouth and Natasha Noel Sorochan, a 37-year-old woman also from Dartmouth, on July 2.
Both Alcorn and Sorochan were arrested near the community of Hearst, Ont. by the OPP.
Alcorn and Sorochan have both been charged with the following:
- Break, Enter and Commit an Indictable Offence
- Robbery
- Theft over $5,000
- Taking of Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon dangerous
- Breach of Recognizance (Two counts each)
Both Alcorn and Sorochan are expected to appear in court in Nova Scotia at a later date.
