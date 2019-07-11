Case of Raptors fan accused of vulgar remark against Ayesha Curry on live TV put over to August

TORONTO – The case of a Toronto Raptors fan accused of making a vulgar comment about the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry on live television has been put over to next month.

Toronto police say 28-year-old Tristan Warkentin of Toronto faces a charge of mischief by interfering with the lawful operation of property.

READ MORE: Vulgar remark aimed at Ayesha Curry on live TV has Toronto police investigating

The incident occurred after Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors on June 2.

Police allege Warkentin referenced Ayesha Curry and used what they call “profane phrases” in an interview with a TV reporter.

READ MORE: Sexist trolling of Ayesha Curry is a problem that goes beyond sports

Curry, who grew up in Markham, Ont., is an actress, celebrity cook, cookbook author and television personality.

Warkentin did not appear in court Thursday and the case continues Aug. 8