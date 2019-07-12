5 things to watch for in the Stampeders game at Hamilton

The Calgary Stampeders (2-1) are looking for a third win in a row from Week 5’s game in Hamilton after quarterback Nick Arbuckle stepped in to lead the red and white to a win in Bo Levi Mitchell’s absence.

Here are five things to watch for as the Stamps take on the Ti-cats:

Quarterback growth: Nick Arbuckle put up a ridiculous number in his first start with just three incompletions and no interceptions. Do those numbers drop of as he tries to stretch himself past the short checkdown passes he concentrated on in Week 4? Building on the defense: A defense that’s been a patchwork unit of shifting personnel all year put in its best effort of the year in Regina. Have the Stampeders found a group they can build on? Targeting Tre: Will we hear defensive back Tre Roberson’s name called? With 5 interceptions in three games, opposing quarterbacks are going to get a little gun shy about throwing in his direction. Running the rock: Running backs Ka’Deem Carey and Terry Williams provided a one-two punch that finally got the ground game going for the first time this year. Can they repeat that and take some of the load off Arbuckle, while helping to control the ball and give the defense a rest? Tiger-cats on the prowl: Last week the Stampeders met an opponent that seems strangely lethargic and unmotivated. After the Ti-Cats suffered a hug upset loss in Montreal, they’ll have all the motivation they need.

