Traffic
July 11, 2019 12:08 pm

Major 3-week road closure coming to downtown Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

A stretch of Norfolk Street in downtown Guelph is scheduled to be closed for three weeks, starting Monday.

Getty Images
A A

A major artery running through downtown Guelph is scheduled to be closed for three weeks, beginning Monday morning.

Norfolk Street will be blocked off between Macdonell Street and Waterloo Avenue as crews replace the pedestrian bridge that was removed last year as part of the Wilson Street Parkade project, according to the City of Guelph.

READ MORE: Archaeological dig of Guelph parking lot could unearth human remains

That section of Norfolk Street will also be repaired and resurfaced during the closure.

Drivers and cyclists will be detoured onto Gordon, Wellington and Woolwich streets.

The city said commuters should expect delays.

A section of Norfolk Street in downtown Guelph will be closed for three weeks, starting Monday.

City of Guelph

Story continues below

Guelph Transit routes 9, 41 and 99 will be detoured during construction as well. More information regarding stop changes and detours can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.

The sidewalk on Norfolk Street will remain open until about July 26 but will be closed for the remainder of the project.

READ MORE: Crosswalks coming to 2 notorious Guelph jaywalking spots

The city said businesses will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The road is expected to open in the last week of July, but the new pedestrian bridge won’t be available until mid-September when the Wilson Street Parkade is scheduled to be completed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Guelph
Guelph
Guelph construction
Guelph Norfolk Street
Guelph Norfolk Street closed
Guelph road closure
Guelph traffic
Guelph Wilson Street Parkade
how long is Norfolk Street closed
Macdonell Street
Norfolk Street closed
Norfolk Street closure
Waterloo Avenue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.