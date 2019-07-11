Major 3-week road closure coming to downtown Guelph

A major artery running through downtown Guelph is scheduled to be closed for three weeks, beginning Monday morning.

Norfolk Street will be blocked off between Macdonell Street and Waterloo Avenue as crews replace the pedestrian bridge that was removed last year as part of the Wilson Street Parkade project, according to the City of Guelph.

That section of Norfolk Street will also be repaired and resurfaced during the closure.

Drivers and cyclists will be detoured onto Gordon, Wellington and Woolwich streets.

The city said commuters should expect delays.

Guelph Transit routes 9, 41 and 99 will be detoured during construction as well. More information regarding stop changes and detours can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.

The sidewalk on Norfolk Street will remain open until about July 26 but will be closed for the remainder of the project.

The city said businesses will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The road is expected to open in the last week of July, but the new pedestrian bridge won’t be available until mid-September when the Wilson Street Parkade is scheduled to be completed.

Heads up, #Guelph. Norfolk Street will be closed from July 15 – 31 between Macdonell Street and Waterloo Ave to repair damaged road areas and install a new bridge. Check out https://t.co/rBQlPW83XD for more details 🚧⛔️#GuelphRoads pic.twitter.com/4FbA46yQ1q — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) July 10, 2019