Wilson Street parking lot closing for parkade construction

Parking is about to get a little tighter in downtown Guelph as the Wilson Street lot will close next month to make way for the construction of a new parkade.

In a news release on Thursday, the city said the parking lot will close on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. as crews prepare to board up the site.

The new parkade is expected to open at the end of summer 2019 and will provide an additional 414 spots in the downtown core, the city said.

It will also include bicycle parking, charging stations for electric vehicles and elevator access.

“We know that construction is disruptive. We appreciate the community’s patience as ‘We dig Wilson’ and make other improvements to the downtown,” said Jamie Zettle, the city’s program manager of parking.

BELOW: Wilson Street parking lot closure

The city is pointing drivers to the West Parkade on Macdonell Street along with the Wyndham and Baker Street parking lots or any of the 600 on-street parking spaces.

As part of the project, Wilson Street will be closed between Norfolk Street to Northumberland Street at city hall.

All businesses on Wilson Street will remain open during construction.

The city is also replacing the Norfolk Street footbridge and it will be closed for two months for replacement, but the city has not settled on a date yet.