Ottawa police appeal for witnesses after motorcycle driver dies from injuries in Barrhaven crash

Ottawa police investigators are appealing for witnesses to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Barrhaven on Wednesday night that claimed the life of the motorcyclist.

The 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, critical injuries but died later that night, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Greenbank Road and Highbury Park Drive around 9:40 p.m., according to police.

The spokesperson could not yet confirm any information about the occupants of the vehicle.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the moments before the collision or the crash itself to contact them.