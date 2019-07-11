Entertainment
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into Buckingham Palace while Queen inside

Specialist royal police apprehended the suspect after he reportedly attempted to scale the gates of Buckingham Palace on Wednesday morning.

A man has been arrested after reportedly climbing the front gates of Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth II was inside.

Police said late Wednesday night that the 22-year-old man was arrested earlier that morning by specialist royal police officers.

Palace officials declined to say whether the queen was told about the incident.

According to police, the alleged intruder wasn’t carrying a weapon, and the incident is not seen as related to any extremist threat.

He was held on suspicion of trespassing at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday by specialist royal police officers, the Metropolitan police said.

“The 22-year-old man was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, 10 July, by officers from the Met’s royalty and specialist protection command after he climbed over the front gates at Buckingham Palace,” a Metropolitan spokeswoman said.

Police declined to disclose whether there would be a review of security after the incident.

The suspect is in police custody. He hasn’t been charged or identified.

—With files from the Associated Press

