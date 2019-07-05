Prince George hits the tennis court with pro Roger Federer

Prince George may only be five years old, but he’s already working on his tennis swing — and learning from the best.

Swiss professional tennis player Roger Federer said he gave the young royal a private lesson recently when he visited Bucklebury Manor, the home of Kate Middleton’s parents.

Speaking to reporters at Wimbledon, 37-year-old Federer said that “cute” Prince George is already making progress, ATP Tour reported. Federer is reportedly the child’s favourite tennis star.

“At that stage, it’s all about just touching the ball; it’s already good. Same with my boys,” Federer said to the press.

“I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time with him. I’m the only player he’s ever met. Then you have a little head start in who your favourite player is.”

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Wimbledon earlier this week to watch Federer play and take in a match between British player Harriet Dart and American Christina McHale.

While attending Wimbledon in 2018, Price William told tennis star Novak Djokovic that he’s trying to encourage his children to get into sports and get a “tennis racket in their hand — and a football.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not the only royals who love tennis.

Meghan Markle attended Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams play against 18-year-old Kaja Juvan on Thursday.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and attended their wedding in 2018.

