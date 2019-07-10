Explosion at Richmond apartment complex displaces several families
Several families are out of their homes after a natural gas explosion destroyed multiple suites at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
The explosion was first reported between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to the City of Richmond.
The complex, known as Nautica North, sits on the far east side of Steveston on No. 2 Road south of Andrews Road.
Richmond Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Wishlove said a gas line ruptured on the fourth floor of the building, causing “significant flooding” to at least four suites.
No one was hurt in the blast, Wishlove added, but said the damage is significant enough that the residents of those suites cannot return tonight.
The city said all residents have been accounted for.
TransLink supplied buses to temporarily shelter everyone evacuated from the building.
Wishlove said work was being done on gas fireplaces in some of the affected suites, but couldn’t yet say whether that work caused the explosion.
The city said there’s no evidence to indicate the cause was criminal in nature.
FortisBC crews are also on scene, the city said.
Pictures on social media showed blown-out windows on the third and fourth floors, along with damaged water pipes leaking water.
