Chilliwack manufacturing building destroyed by fire, explosions heard

Several explosions rocked a Chilliwack industrial site while a massive fire destroyed a building Thursday morning.

Neighbours from the residential homes nearby watched as flames and thick black smoke shot high above the building at Fourth Avenue and Nowell Street, which houses Target Steel and Sea Containers.

Chilliwack Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Wilson said crews were called to the area around 10:15 a.m. to find the building fully engulfed and were forced to mount a defensive attack due to the explosions.

The fire was knocked down roughly two hours later.

Wilson said an excavator will have to be brought in to safely knock down a portion of the building to allow access to material that is still smouldering.

No injuries have been reported, and no other buildings were affected by the blaze.

Wilson said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and that it’s too early to say whether it’s suspicious.

BC Hydro said about 3,000 customers lost power in the area due to the fire. Crews were able to restore service to those customers by about 2:30 p.m.