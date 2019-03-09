Chilliwack home damaged by fire; dog rescued

A Chilliwack home is badly damaged and a family dog rescued after fire tore through a home Saturday.

At about 1:40 pm, the fire crews were called to a blaze in the 9400 block of Robson Street. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames billowing from a two-storey home.

Crews managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to neighbouring properties. The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

No one was home at the time.

Fire crews rescued the homeowner’s dog from the structure and BC Ambulance crews provided the animal with some oxygen and water.

The Chilliwack Salvation Army even chipped in providing drinking water and nourishment to fire crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is believed to have been accidental.